Education Officer, Tarnanthi

4933815000 - ADELAIDELong Term ContractOpen to Everyone Please ignore the 'Eligibility: Open to Everyone' section above. This is an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Designated Position, in accordance with sections 56(2) and 65 of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people (Internal / External to SA Government) are eligible to apply.



About the Department

The Department of the Premier and Cabinet (DPC) drives the Premier’s priorities in South Australia. Our staff enjoy working with colleagues who value integrity, knowledge and intellectual capability. They are committed to providing personal advice and services, and more importantly, don’t see what they do as “just a job”. They exemplify the public sector purpose: Making a difference so South Australia thrives.



About the Business – Art Gallery of South Australia

The Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) was founded in 1881 and its mission is to serve the South Australian and wider communities by providing access to original works of art of the highest quality. AGSA presents a dynamic program of temporary exhibitions, focus exhibitions of international and Australian art and three flagship offerings that include the Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art, Tarnanthi Festival of Contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art and the Ramsay Art Prize. The AGSA collection comprises almost 45,000 works of art spanning 2000 years and includes paintings, sculpture, prints and drawings, photographs and videos, textiles and clothing, ceramics, glass, metalwork, jewellery and furniture. It exists for our audiences – to comprehend the past, to navigate the present, and as a potent avenue to imagine the future. Placing art, artists and audiences at the very heart of who we are guides AGSA’s artistic and public programs. AGSA contributes positively to cultural cohesion, social wellbeing, creativity, engaged citizenship and the economic life in South Australia. Role Highlights Work with an innovative and creative team.

A key role in South Australia's premier cultural institution.

Vibrant inner-city location. Role Details

The Education Officer, Tarnanthi will work within the Education Team at Art Gallery of South Australia to provide support for all Tarnanthi initiatives and programs and general administrative support for the Tarnanthi team.



Key Responsibilities: Support the development and delivery of education programs, activities and resources, with a specific focus Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and audiences. Support AGSA’s education program to deliver Tarnanthi internal and outreach programs in South Australian schools in metropolitan Adelaide and regional South Australia. Support the education team with developing and managing the Studio, including coordinating artists to be contracted, ensuring materials are stocked and assisting with the delivery of the studio in particular when part of Tarnanthi. Contribute and collate education information, including programs for students, educators, pre-service educators for Gallery publications, e-news and update event and program listings on the Gallery website as necessary. Support the online Tarnanthi education presence online through social media outlets. Provide forward facing interactions with Educators, SA schools and general public at AGSA. Provide effective communications support with key stakeholders, artists, arts organisations, educators and schools as directed. Provide timely, confidential, effective and efficient administrative services support to Education and Tarnanthi staff at the Gallery using established practices and procedures, including data entry, collating information, filing, coding invoices, etc for a range of administration functions. Provide event database records and statistics management for Tarnanthi reporting. Organise venues and catering for meetings as required. Organise interstate and intrastate travel and accommodation arrangements as required. Special Conditions The Incumbent will be required to participate in the department's Performance Management Program.

The Incumbent may be assigned to another position at this remuneration level or equivalent.

Some work outside of normal hours will be required.

Some interstate travel involving overnight absences will be required.

This role requires a working with children check.

This role requires a National Criminal History check.

In accordance with Section 52(2) of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984 (SA), applicants for this position must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent. Classification

Samantha Yates

Producer, Tarnanthi Festival

