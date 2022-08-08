Education Officer, Tarnanthi

Department of the Premier and Cabinet
493381
5000 - ADELAIDE
Long Term Contract
Open to Everyone
Please ignore the
'Eligibility: Open to Everyone' section above. This is an
Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Designated Position, in
accordance with sections 56(2) and 65 of the Equal Opportunity Act
1984. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people
(Internal / External to SA Government) are eligible to
apply.
About the Department
The Department of the Premier and
Cabinet (DPC) drives the Premier’s priorities in South
Australia. Our staff enjoy working with colleagues who value
integrity, knowledge and intellectual capability. They are
committed to providing personal advice and services, and more
importantly, don’t see what they do as “just a
job”. They exemplify the public sector purpose: Making a
difference so South Australia thrives.
About the Business – Art Gallery of South
Australia
The Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) was
founded in 1881 and its mission is to serve the South Australian
and wider communities by providing access to original works of art
of the highest quality. AGSA presents a dynamic program of
temporary exhibitions, focus exhibitions of international and
Australian art and three flagship offerings that include the
Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art, Tarnanthi Festival of
Contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art and the
Ramsay Art Prize. The AGSA collection comprises almost 45,000
works of art spanning 2000 years and includes paintings, sculpture,
prints and drawings, photographs and videos, textiles and clothing,
ceramics, glass, metalwork, jewellery and furniture. It exists
for our audiences – to comprehend the past, to navigate the
present, and as a potent avenue to imagine the future. Placing art,
artists and audiences at the very heart of who we are guides
AGSA’s artistic and public programs. AGSA contributes
positively to cultural cohesion, social wellbeing, creativity,
engaged citizenship and the economic life in South
Australia.
Role
Highlights
- Work
with an innovative and creative team.
- A key
role in South Australia's premier cultural
institution.
- Vibrant
inner-city location.
Role
Details
The Education Officer, Tarnanthi will work
within the Education Team at Art Gallery of South Australia to
provide support for all Tarnanthi initiatives and programs and
general administrative support for the Tarnanthi team.
Key
Responsibilities:
- Support
the development and delivery of education programs, activities
and resources, with a specific focus Aboriginal and Torres
Strait Islander artists and audiences.
- Support
AGSA’s education program to deliver Tarnanthi internal
and outreach programs in South Australian schools in
metropolitan Adelaide and regional South Australia.
- Support
the education team with developing and managing the Studio,
including coordinating artists to be contracted, ensuring
materials are stocked and assisting with the delivery of the
studio in particular when part of Tarnanthi.
- Contribute and collate
education information, including programs for students,
educators, pre-service educators for Gallery publications,
e-news and update event and program listings on the Gallery
website as necessary.
- Support
the online Tarnanthi education presence online through social
media outlets.
- Provide
forward facing interactions with Educators, SA schools and
general public at AGSA.
- Provide
effective communications support with key stakeholders,
artists, arts organisations, educators and schools as
directed.
- Provide
timely, confidential, effective and efficient administrative
services support to Education and Tarnanthi staff at the
Gallery using established practices and procedures, including
data entry, collating information, filing, coding invoices, etc
for a range of administration functions.
- Provide
event database records and statistics management for Tarnanthi
reporting.
- Organise
venues and catering for meetings as required.
- Organise
interstate and intrastate travel and accommodation arrangements
as required.
Special
Conditions
- The
Incumbent will be required to participate in the department's
Performance Management Program.
- The
Incumbent may be assigned to another position at this
remuneration level or equivalent.
- Some
work outside of normal hours will be required.
- Some
interstate travel involving overnight absences will be
required.
- This
role requires a working with children check.
- This
role requires a National Criminal History check.
- In
accordance with Section 52(2) of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984
(SA), applicants for this position must be of Aboriginal or
Torres Strait Islander descent.
Classification
ASO2
- Administrative Services Officer
Salary
Range
$56,145 - $60,396 p.a.
Duration
Up
to 30 June 2025
Enquiries
to
Samantha Yates
Producer,
Tarnanthi Festival
Phone; 0421 135
138
Email:
yates.samantha@artgallery.sa.gov.au
Application
Instructions:
Applications close:
All applications must be submitted
online.
Applicants to submit a covering letter
(maximum of two pages) relevant to the Role Description together
with a current Resume. Applications should include the name, email
address and contact number of three current referees.
08/08/2022 11:00 PM
Attachments:
- Role Description Education Officer Tarnanthi ASO2.pdf
Flexibility Statement
The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.