Department for Environment and Water
Job reference:
499578
Location:
5000 - ADELAIDE
Job status:
Ongoing
Eligibility:
Open to Everyone
About
the Role:
The Deputy
Director, Living Collections provides high level support and advice
to the Director, particularly in program management, strategic
planning and strategic policy development. The Deputy Director
leads the programmes for managing living and cultural collections
and for the planning and implementation of strategies for their
long-term future. The Deputy Director leads and directs curatorial,
horticultural and garden ranger teams in the operational management
of the Adelaide Botanic Garden, the Mount Lofty and Wittunga
Botanic Gardens and Botanic Park to ensure the conservation and
appreciation of the natural, cultural and historic values of the
botanic garden through the development and implementation of
operational plans and programs.
Contract:
Ongoing
Special
Conditions:
- May be
required to participate in fire management and associated
duties
- Some out
of hours work may be required
- Some
travel may be required on occasion
- This
role has been designated as a Position of Trust pursuant to the
standards required in the Australian Government Protective
Security Policy Framework. By applying for this role you
consent to being screened under the process of obtaining a
National Police Clearance (NPC),and to the Department requiring
you to obtain an NPC
- This
role has functions pertaining to working with children and is
prescribed under the Child Safety (Prohibited Person) Act 2016
as requiring a Working with Children Check (WWCC). By applying
for this role you consent to being screened for appropriate
behaviour and to the Department obtaining, or requiring you to
obtain a WWCC.
Remuneration:
MAS3 $124,108 p.a.
Enquiries
to:
Michael Harvey,
Director Botanic Gardens State Herbarium
m.harvey@sa.gov.au
0448 992
037
Application
Instructions:
Applications close:
Applications are
to be submitted online through I WORK FOR SA.
Applicants are
to submit a pre-employment declaration, CV and letter of
application (max. 3 pages) addressing the Technical,
Professional/Knowledge and Experience (including qualifications) as
outlined in the Role Description.
09/09/2022 12:00 PM
