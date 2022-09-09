4995785000 - ADELAIDEOngoingOpen to Everyone

About the Role:



The Deputy Director, Living Collections provides high level support and advice to the Director, particularly in program management, strategic planning and strategic policy development. The Deputy Director leads the programmes for managing living and cultural collections and for the planning and implementation of strategies for their long-term future. The Deputy Director leads and directs curatorial, horticultural and garden ranger teams in the operational management of the Adelaide Botanic Garden, the Mount Lofty and Wittunga Botanic Gardens and Botanic Park to ensure the conservation and appreciation of the natural, cultural and historic values of the botanic garden through the development and implementation of operational plans and programs.

Contract: Ongoing



Special Conditions:

May be required to participate in fire management and associated duties

Some out of hours work may be required

Some travel may be required on occasion

This role has been designated as a Position of Trust pursuant to the standards required in the Australian Government Protective Security Policy Framework. By applying for this role you consent to being screened under the process of obtaining a National Police Clearance (NPC),and to the Department requiring you to obtain an NPC

This role has functions pertaining to working with children and is prescribed under the Child Safety (Prohibited Person) Act 2016 as requiring a Working with Children Check (WWCC). By applying for this role you consent to being screened for appropriate behaviour and to the Department obtaining, or requiring you to obtain a WWCC.

Remuneration: MAS3 $124,108 p.a.



Enquiries to:

Michael Harvey, Director Botanic Gardens State Herbarium

m.harvey@sa.gov.au

0448 992 037

Application Instructions:



Applications are to be submitted online through I WORK FOR SA.



Applicants are to submit a pre-employment declaration, CV and letter of application (max. 3 pages) addressing the Technical, Professional/Knowledge and Experience (including qualifications) as outlined in the Role Description.

09/09/2022 12:00 PM

Flexibility Statement

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.