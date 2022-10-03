|
Aboriginal Traineeship Program
Department for Correctional Services
Job reference: 502407
Location: 5253 - MURRAY BRIDGE
Job status: Long Term Contract
Eligibility: Open to Everyone
About the Department for Correctional Services
The Department employs approximately 2,000 staff and has responsibility for nine prisons and sixteen Community Correctional offices across the state. Our vision is for a safer community by protecting the public and reducing re-offending. We work towards this through the contribution of staff who are employed in a wide variety of fields, from correctional officers and teachers, to social workers, psychologists and supervisors of court orders. Their commitment ensures we deliver quality services to prisoners, offenders and victims of crime. We strongly promote diversity and equity in our workforce, which directly contributes to greater effectiveness and better outcomes. In a supportive and collaborative environment, you will encounter interesting professional challenges and you will work alongside dedicated and passionate people who help to turn around the lives of offenders and rebuild lives affected by crime.
The Department for Correctional Services (DCS) considers that being Aboriginal or a Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement for this position under sub-s 56(2) of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984 (SA). Therefore, this position is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander applicants.
Duties
The Administrative Trainee
will be supported through a training program. This will include
nationally recognised training and practical work experience to
undertake the tasks described in this document
efficiently.
Special Conditions
Remuneration
TRA1 ($279 - $722 per week)
Enquiries
Ms Lyn Fitzpatrick
Business Centre Manager
08 8532 8508
Lyn.Fitzpatrick@sa.gov.au
Application Instructions
All applications must be submitted online via I Work for SA.
Please submit a current
resume and a cover letter of no more than 2 pages outlining your
skills, knowledge and experience relevant to the role you are
applying for outlined in the Duty Statement.
Additional Information
This is a temporary vacancy for up to 18 months within the Southern Business Centre, located in Murray Bridge.
This vacancy can lead to a career path in administrative, project management or case management roles.
It is a requirement for any non-ongoing DCS employees to be fully vaccinated with a Therapeutic Goods Administration approved COVID-19 vaccination.
Applications close: 03/10/2022 11:00 PM
