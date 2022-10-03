Aboriginal Traineeship Program

5024075253 - MURRAY BRIDGELong Term ContractOpen to Everyone

About the Department for Correctional Services

The Department employs approximately 2,000 staff and has responsibility for nine prisons and sixteen Community Correctional offices across the state. Our vision is for a safer community by protecting the public and reducing re-offending. We work towards this through the contribution of staff who are employed in a wide variety of fields, from correctional officers and teachers, to social workers, psychologists and supervisors of court orders. Their commitment ensures we deliver quality services to prisoners, offenders and victims of crime. We strongly promote diversity and equity in our workforce, which directly contributes to greater effectiveness and better outcomes. In a supportive and collaborative environment, you will encounter interesting professional challenges and you will work alongside dedicated and passionate people who help to turn around the lives of offenders and rebuild lives affected by crime.

The Department for Correctional Services (DCS) considers that being Aboriginal or a Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement for this position under sub-s 56(2) of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984 (SA). Therefore, this position is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander applicants.

Duties

The Administrative Trainee will be supported through a training program. This will include nationally recognised training and practical work experience to undertake the tasks described in this document efficiently.



The Trainee will be supported in order to develop skills to;

Deliver a range of administration functions that support Branch/Unit operations.

Produce data records (electronic and manual) that are up to date, by accurately preparing and entering new information.

Answer enquiries in a timely and professional manner.

Participate and contribute to the Branch/Unit team.

Contribute to the delivery and maintenance of efficient work practice and processes.

Special Conditions

The Trainee will be required to actively participate and complete a Certificate III in Business Administration (or similar) during the course of their contract.

Section 47 of the Public Sector Act 2009 applies in conjunction with other provisions of the act and other applicable industrial entitlements.

The incumbent is required to satisfactorily complete a National Criminal History Check.

A current South Australian Driver’s Licence is essential.

A flexible approach to working hours is required.

Remuneration

TRA1 ($279 - $722 per week)

Enquiries

Ms Lyn Fitzpatrick

Business Centre Manager

08 8532 8508

Lyn.Fitzpatrick@sa.gov.au

Application Instructions

All applications must be submitted online via I Work for SA.

Please submit a current resume and a cover letter of no more than 2 pages outlining your skills, knowledge and experience relevant to the role you are applying for outlined in the Duty Statement.

Refer to the Advice to Applicants for information on how to apply.

Applicants are required to complete the Employment Declaration if not currently employed by the Department for Correctional Services.

Additional Information

This is a temporary vacancy for up to 18 months within the Southern Business Centre, located in Murray Bridge.

This vacancy can lead to a career path in administrative, project management or case management roles.

It is a requirement for any non-ongoing DCS employees to be fully vaccinated with a Therapeutic Goods Administration approved COVID-19 vaccination.

03/10/2022 11:00 PM

Flexibility Statement

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.