Ranger - Employment Pool

513720- VARIOUS -Long Term ContractOpen to Everyone About us: The Regional Operations Branch within National Parks and Wildlife Service provides leadership and guidance to support the effective management of national parks and reserves across the state. The branch plays a critical role in coordinating the delivery of services and programs across a broad range of key functions and activities, inclusive of conservation and wildlife programs, national parks and crown lands programs and fire management. Through the Director, the branch will lead in establishing and maintaining partnerships with key regional partners and stakeholders and that the community understands and is actively engaged in the business of the National Parks and Wildlife Service. The Regional Operations Branch is split into seven regions including: Adelaide and Mount Lofty Ranges

Eyre and Far West

Flinders and Outback

Kangaroo Island

Limestone Coast

Riverland and Murraylands

Yorke and Mid North Further information can be found by visiting: https://www.parks.sa.gov.au/ About the role: Within the National Parks and Wildlife Service, under the direction of the Senior Ranger, the Ranger is responsible for contributing to the effective operational management of National Parks and Reserves. Core responsibilities surround the management of park conservation and wildlife values, supporting park visitors to ensure they enjoy a safe and memorable experience, supporting the maintenance and presentation of park facilities and assets, participation in fire and emergency response, and working with key partners, including park neighbours, conservation partners, volunteers and Aboriginal communities Special Conditions: Will be required to participate in emergency operations including bushfire operations, search and rescue and marine mammal strandings. This may require at times, some out of hours work including the participation in an “on-call” roster.

Will be required to undertake a medical and fitness assessment for a Fire Fighting Role Classification as defined in the DEW Fire Management Policy and Procedures.

May be required to work some weekends, public holidays, for which a penalty rate will be applied

May be required to work from any location within the region or any region or management unit within the state.

Will be required to wear a uniform in accordance with DEW policy.

Current class “C” driver’s licence and willingness and ability to safely operate a 4wd is essential.

Intra-state travel is required, including extended periods of time away from home and travel in light aircraft.

A current Provide First Aid Certificate is highly desirable (HLTAID001; HLTAID002 and HLTAID003).

This role has functions pertaining to working with children and is prescribed under the Child Safety (Prohibited Person) Act 2016 as requiring a Working With Children Check (WWCC). By applying for this role you consent to being screened for appropriate behaviour and to the Department obtaining, or requiring you to obtain a WWCC.

This role has been designated as a Position of Trust pursuant to the standards required in the Australian Government Protective Security Policy Framework. By applying for this role you consent to being screened under the process of obtaining a National Police Clearance (NPC), and to the Department requiring you to obtain a National Police Clearance (NPC). Remuneration: OPS2 $56,987 - $61,301 p.a. Application Instructions: Applicants are to submit a CV and 2 page letter of application addressing the competency elements outlined in the role description. Additional Information: This is a merit pool and applicants may be offered a position on a term or ongoing basis based on organisational needs. Positions are available state-wide. Enquiries to: enquiriesrangerpool@sa.gov.au The Department for Environment and Water is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace. We encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds including all ages and gender identities, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, people with disability, culturally and linguistically diverse and LGBTIQA+.

Applications close: 31/01/2023 11:00 PM



31/01/2023 11:00 PM Flexibility Statement

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.