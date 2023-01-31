|
Ranger - Employment Pool
Department for Environment and Water
About us:
The Regional Operations Branch within National Parks and Wildlife Service provides leadership and guidance to support the effective management of national parks and reserves across the state. The branch plays a critical role in coordinating the delivery of services and programs across a broad range of key functions and activities, inclusive of conservation and wildlife programs, national parks and crown lands programs and fire management. Through the Director, the branch will lead in establishing and maintaining partnerships with key regional partners and stakeholders and that the community understands and is actively engaged in the business of the National Parks and Wildlife Service.
The Regional Operations Branch is split into seven regions including:
Further information can be found by visiting: https://www.parks.sa.gov.au/
About the role:
Within the National Parks and Wildlife Service, under the direction of the Senior Ranger, the Ranger is responsible for contributing to the effective operational management of National Parks and Reserves. Core responsibilities surround the management of park conservation and wildlife values, supporting park visitors to ensure they enjoy a safe and memorable experience, supporting the maintenance and presentation of park facilities and assets, participation in fire and emergency response, and working with key partners, including park neighbours, conservation partners, volunteers and Aboriginal communities
Special Conditions:
Remuneration: OPS2 $56,987 - $61,301 p.a.
Application Instructions:
Applicants are to submit a CV and 2 page letter of application addressing the competency elements outlined in the role description.
Additional Information:
This is a merit pool and applicants may be offered a position on a term or ongoing basis based on organisational needs. Positions are available state-wide.
The Department for Environment and Water is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace. We encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds including all ages and gender identities, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, people with disability, culturally and linguistically diverse and LGBTIQA+.
Applications close: 31/01/2023 11:00 PM
