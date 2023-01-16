Why work with us:

5151665001 - ADELAIDELong Term ContractOpen to Everyone

We’re building a public education system which is genuinely recognised as world-class - where every preschool and school is great and where there is growth for every child and student.

We are one team, statewide. Everyone in public education works together, united behind our vision because what we're doing today will improve the futures of children in South Australia.

We’re making a difference so South Australia thrives.

Job Description:

The Student Pathways and Careers Division provides a focus on supporting our secondary schools to provide a consistent approach to engage, retain and transition young people to employment, vocational learning and higher education.

The Director, Aboriginal Pathways plays a key role in leading strategic collaboration on pathway initiatives for Aboriginal young people across the Department for Education, with Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations (ACCOs), the South Australian government and in alignment with the Closing the Gap priorities at the national level. Key to successful delivery will be Aboriginal community and Aboriginal student involvement in the design of pathway policy, programs and their delivery approaches.

Reporting to the Executive Director, Student Pathways and Careers, the Director is responsible for developing a strategic service model of pathway programs for Aboriginal students across the public education system which builds on the success of the SAASTA and Workabout programs and addresses the barriers to completion of secondary education and transition for Aboriginal young people post-school.

The Director will lead the development of state-wide programs and strategies to assist government schools in supporting Aboriginal students with their pathway and transition. A strong management and leadership skills with demonstrated evidence of strong networks within the Aboriginal communities will be crucial for this position in achieving further improvement in skills education programs and pathways for Aboriginal students.

The Director will also be responsible for providing ongoing policy advice and direction on the implementation of these initiatives and programs, contributing to Closing the Gap targets and the Department’s Aboriginal Education Strategy.

What you will bring:

Essential:

- An appropriate tertiary qualification including post-graduate qualifications in an appropriate discipline desirable or relevant experience.

- Experience in leading in a large and complex organisation at an executive level.

Desirable:

- Senior management and leadership skill in leading Aboriginal teams and aboriginal policy reforms.

- Expertise in developing and leading a culturally responsive work environment, creating opportunities for Aboriginal employees to act on leadership aspirations.

- Effective skills in Aboriginal policy and program design at a state-wide level.

Special Conditions:

The successful applicant is required to gain a Department for Human Services (DHS) working with children check (WWCC) prior to being employed which is required to be renewed every five years before expiry. The incumbent will be required to undertake RRHAN –EC (Responding to Risks of Harm, Abuse and Neglect - Education Care) training course which will be required to be updated every three years.

For all other Special Conditions please refer to the attached Position Description.

Application Instructions:

Applicants are required to submit a CV, the Application Cover Sheet, Employment Declaration and a written statement of no more than 1500 words addressing the key competencies in the attached document.

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Enquiries:

Enquiries can be directed to Andrew Copus, Acting Executive Director Student Pathways & Careers on Tel: (08) 8226 0339 or Email: andrew.copus3@sa.gov.au.

Applications should be made through the I Work For SA website.

Additional Note:

This is a full-time 3-year contract role (1.0 FTE).

Flexibility Statement

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.